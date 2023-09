I made Snow Trips ski & snowboarding trip planning and ski resort comparison app. I also made Parcels package tracking app, download it Parcels for iOS or Parcels for Android. Snowboarder and kitesurfer.

All logos, product and company names are trademarksℱ or registered¼ trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. This site and the products and services offered on this site are not associated, affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by any business listed on this page nor have they been reviewed tested or certified by any other company listed on this page.